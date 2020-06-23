Odisha CM thanks servitors, Police, Puri residents on success of Rath Yatra

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik thanked servitors of Puri, Srimandira administration, Police, Health Department and above all residents of Puri for the successful organisation of Rath Yatra 2020 in Puri.

In a tweet the CM said that Sri Gundicha Yatra of the Lord has been organised with discipline. He ended with the tweet with ‘Jai Jagannath’ in Odia.

Conveying his feeling Patnaik said in another tweet that he got mesmerized after witnessing the Lord on the chariot. The marvellous view of the Lord onboard the chariot has filled the heart with devotion. Lord will listen to our prayer and soon this difficult time will pass away. Everybody will be well. It is all His wish. The CM also wrapped up this tweet with ‘Jay Jagannath’.