Odisha CM reaches Singapore Airport, to attend Odisha Business Meet Tokyo

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has reached Singapore Airport. He will attend the Odisha Business Meet Tokay 2023 tomorrow.

As per latest reports, it has been learnt that soon direct flight services from Bhubaneswar to Singapore likely to commence, said the CM. He has hoped that by May end the said direct flight service will commence. This will open new opportunities for commercial investment.

Odisha State Government and ITES Singapore have existing agreement on skill development. Students from Odisha are getting trained here.

After 7 hours of fight journey the CM along with the delegation will reach Tokyo.

It is to be noted that a high level delegation led by the CM will visit Japan on April 4 to promote investment opportunities in Odisha.