Job fraud racket in Odisha, EOW arrests 2 people

Bhubaneswar: Economic Offences Wing cracked a huge job fraud racket in which at least 200 job seekers of Odisha have been duped by scammers.

EOW has arrested two main accused namely Rajkishore Pattnaik of Biraja Complex, Bomikhal, Bhubaneswar and Arun Mohanty of Rental Colony, Nayapalli, Bhubaneswar today.

The arrested persons will be produced before the Court of SDJM, Bhubaneswar. The instant case was registered on the allegation of one of the victims Kumudini Sahoo of Bhubaneswar that the accused Rajkishore Pattnaik, Arun Mohanty and Bhawani Shankar Das duped her of an amount of Rs. 8.15 lakhs for arranging Govt. job by exhibiting the forged documents like appointment letters, logo and seals of Govt. of Odisha.

Accused Rajkishore Pattnaik assured her of a Govt. job i.e. Clerk at Raj Bhawan for a monthly salary of Rs. 34,000/- and demanded Rs.6 lakhs for the purpose. She paid around Rs.2 lakh as advance but after getting money Rajkishore Pattnaik started avoiding her.

Then she came in contact with accused Arun Mohanty and Bhawani Shankar Das. Arun Mohanty assured her to arrange a job for her within a week and demanded Rs.7 lakhs for that. She paid the amount but could not get any job.

The scammers have also cheated Rs.1.05 lakh from one Sushant Kumar Muduli for the post of school peon, Rs.4.50 lakhs from one Deepak Kumar Nayak for the post of Peon in the Khordha

Collectorate, Rs.2 lakhs from one Dipu Biswal for the job of Peon in Raj Bhawan, Bhubaneswar etc.

During investigation so far, it was revealed that these Thugs have duped hundreds of job aspirants of Odisha showing them forged/fabricated Government letters/ Logo/ Seal/ selection list etc.

During search of houses of both the Scammers, hundreds of incriminating forged documents like Govt. appointment letters, joining letters and seals of Lok Seva Bhawan and Secretariat have been seized along with hundreds of resumes, bio-data, mark sheets, application forms and fake appointment letters of candidates for different posts like peon, clerk, fire man, security etc. in different departments of Govt. of Odisha like Raj Bhawan, Education Department, Energy Department, Secretariat, Traffic Police, Excise Department, Kendriya Vidyalaya, Income Tax Department etc.

The investigation in the case is underway.