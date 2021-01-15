Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik is No 1 CM in country: ABP-C Voter Survey

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik was announced No 1 CM in the country by ABP-C Voter Survey #DeshKaMood. The result came up on Friday.

The survey put Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in No 2 followed by Andhra Pradesh CM Jaganmohan Reddy at No. 3.

The fourth position in the list went to Kerala Chief Minister P Bijayan while Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackrey remained in the 5th position. Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel remained at No 6 in the list.