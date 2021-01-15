Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik is No 1 CM in country: ABP-C Voter Survey
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik was announced No 1 CM in the country by ABP-C Voter Survey #DeshKaMood. The result came up on Friday.
The survey put Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in No 2 followed by Andhra Pradesh CM Jaganmohan Reddy at No. 3.
The fourth position in the list went to Kerala Chief Minister P Bijayan while Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackrey remained in the 5th position. Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel remained at No 6 in the list.
Many Congratulations to the people of Odisha in the State, across India and abroad as our State’s Hon’ble CM Shri. Naveen Patnaik is yet again hailed as the Best Chief Minister of India. INDIA and the World has and will always acknowledge his simplicity and greatness. pic.twitter.com/tZkUUWmcHO
— Dr. Sasmit Patra I ଡ଼ଃ ସସ୍ମିତ ପାତ୍ର (@sasmitpatra) January 15, 2021