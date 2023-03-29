Odisha CM inaugurated Tennis Center at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday inaugurated the Tennis Center at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar of Odisha.

As per reports, 1500 spectators can sit in the centre to watch matches.

Akin to Bangalore, Delhi, Kolkata and Hyderabad, this Tennis Centre of Odisha has also been equipped with all the facilities for the players and referees. ITF’s Davis Cup like tournaments can be played here.

This newly inaugurated Tennis Centre will be the venue for the ITF Asian Tennis Championships (Junior) starting April 4th. Players from 15 countries will take part in this tournament.

Today, the Chief Minister also launched the logo and the jersey of this tournament.