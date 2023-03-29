Odisha 5T Secretary VK Pandian visits Malkangiri

Malkangiri: The 5T Secretary V K Pandian visited Malkangiri district of Odisha on Wednesday, said reliable reports. After spending the night in Swabhiman area of Odisha, he when to Malkangiri District this morning.

He reached the Malkangiri District headquarters. After oversaw the airport operations. He then went to the Mallikeshwar temple in Malkangiri.

He also discussed plans to beautify the Mallikeshwar temple in Malkangiri. After that he is slated to visit the Satiguda Eco Park, said reports.

Detailed report awaited in this matter.