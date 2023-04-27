Odisha cabinet reshuffle expected soon, portfolios of many ministers likely to be changed

Bhubaneswar: Speculations over the reshuffle of the Odisha cabinet are on the ripe and it is expected that the portfolios of many ministers likely to be either taken away or changed as the President of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has started to review the works of the ministers.

It is to be noted here that Naveen Patnaik had changed the portfolios of the ministers on June 5 last year. All Ministers were asked to tender their resignations, following which a new cabinet of Ministers was formed.

The other reason why the cabinet reshuffle is expected soon is that the state is going to the general election next year and the Chief Minister has given his focus on the departments of Education, Health and Water Resources. This apart, the COVID cases in the State are on the rise, however, a full-time Minister is yet to be appointed in place of Naba Das, who was murdered on January 29. Currently, State finance minister Niranjan Pujari has been given the additional charge of the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

Also Read: Big jolt to BJP ahead of Jharsuguda by-election as Trinath Gual joins BJD

It is being said that the Chief Minister would give rewards to the leaders of the party who would perform well in the upcoming by-election to the Jharsuguda assembly constituency.

The Chief Minister also has asked the party leaders to be ready for the 2024 general election and be with the people in their respective constituencies across the State.