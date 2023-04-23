Big jolt to BJP ahead of Jharsuguda by-lection as Trinath Gual joins BJD

Bhubaneswar: In what can be considered as a big jolt to Odisha unit of BJP ahead of the upcoming Jharsuguda by-lection, Trinath Gual, a prominent saffron leader and president of the Jharsuguda Bar Association, officially joined the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) here today.

Gual joined the State ruling party during an induction program held at the newly inaugurated BJD party office, the Shankha Bhavan, today.

Gual joined in the presence of Debi Prasad Mishra and Sarada Prasad Nayak, the party’s observer for Jharsuguda. Brajrajnagar MLA Alaka Mohanty and MP Manas Mangaraj were also present during the joining program.

While speaking about the reason behind joining BJD, Trinath Gual said that he joined BJD after being inspired by the Chief Minister’s ideals and public welfare work.