Odisha: VSSUT Associate Professor terminated for misconduct

Sambalpur: The Management Board of Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT), Burla in Odisha’s Sambalpur district has reportedly terminated an associate professor from service on charges of misconduct.

The associate professor who has been terminated from his job has been identified as Siba Prasad Panigrahi. He was teaching in the Electrical Engineering department of the University.

The University Management Board decided to terminate Siba Prasad Panigrahi from the job after finding him guilty of repeatedly abusing the University authorities using unparliamentary language on social media.

Sources alleged that Panigrahi has a habit of misconduct. He had been defaming the staff and the institution with different kinds of derogatory remarks on different social media platforms. Earlier too, University Management Board had suspended him for two years for the same issue.

It is also alleged that Panigrahi was removed from the job by the authorities of the educational institute he was working at before joining VSSUT. However, he had hidden the fact while applying for job in VSSUT.

Meanwhile, the staff and students of VSSUT have hailed Vice Chancellor (VC) Banshidhar Majhi for taking stern action against the associate professor of Electrical Engineering department.

In October last year too, the VSSUT Board of Management handed over compulsory retirement to Associate Professor Sasmita Padhy of Computer Application department for alleged dereliction of duty. Earlier too, she had been suspended for failing to perform as per University rules and was given repeated warnings. However, she kept on ignoring and flouting the institutional guidelines. Following which action was taken against her.