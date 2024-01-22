Odisha cabinet approves proposal for implantation of Coffee Plantation for Sustainable Livelihoods

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Cabinet today gave green signal for a total of 14 proposals including the implantation of Coffee Plantation for Sustainable Livelihoods (CPSL).

As approved by the State Cabinet, the Coffee Plantation for Sustainable Livelihoods (CPSL) will be implanted in six district of the state namely Koraput, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Keonjhar and Gajapati.

The existing State Coffee area of 10,000 acres is programmed to be expanded by 10 times in a period of 10 years. Women SHGs will be involved in raising coffee nurseries and more than 50,000 farm families will be benefited from the Scheme.

The State Cabinet has approved the above proposal for implementation. It envisages an expenditure of Rs 1144 Crore from 2022-23t to 2026-27, out of which Rs 567 crore will be met through State Paln and Rs 577 Crore will be met through convergence with other Schemes. Beyond the initial period of five years, value additional and marketing aspects will also be included in the scheme.

This scheme will be implemented by the Directorate of Soil Conservation and Watershed Development under Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment Department. During implementation period, the Directorate will also collaborate with quality resource organizations like Coffee Board and others for productivity enhancement, capacity building, infrastructure and brand development.