Odisha Cabinet approves 16 proposals

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Cabinet Meeting which was held in the 3rd Floor Conference Hall of Lok Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik gave its approval for a total of 16 proposals.

The 16 proposals which got the State cabinet nod include one related to the State assembly. The 16 proposals are of seven departments.

After the meeting, Minister Niranjan Pujari, Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena and Additional Chief Secretary, Revenue, Forest Environment and CC & OLLC Department Satyabrata Sahu briefed the press about the agenda items presented and approved in the Cabinet.

At the outset, Pujari informed about “to confer raiyati rights to the sub –tenants/ under-raiyats/successor-in-interest who are in possession of land recorded as Sikkim”, (relating to R & DM Deptt.) approved today in the Cabinet.