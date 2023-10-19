Buses to go off road from tomorrow in Odisha as owners’ talks with govt fail

Bhubaneswar: Buses will go off road from tomorrow in Odisha as the talks of the All Odisha Private Bus Owners’ Association (AOPBOA) with the State government failed today.

Members of the AOPBOA had a meeting with the State government today to discuss about their issues. During the meeting, AOPBOA demanded a written assurance from the State government to fulfill their demands. However, as their demand was not addressed, the association declared to go ahead with its earlier announcement for the indefinite bus strike.

Speaking about the development, secretary of the association, Debendra Sahu said, “Despite unwillingness, we are forced to go on strike; our intention is not to cause inconvenience to commuters during Durga Puja. We extend our apologies to commuters.”

The private bus owners have been protesting the introduction of the Location Accessible Multimodal Initiative (LAccMI) scheme and Mo Bus services in rural areas by the State government alleging that their livelihood is hampered.

The next meeting of the association with the State government will be held on October 26 to discuss modalities of operation of Mo Bus & buses under LAccMI scheme.

