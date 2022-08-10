Good news for job seekers! Odisha creates job opportunities for over 24k people, check details

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government today approved 10 industrial projects worth Rs 74,620.18 crores that would generate employment opportunities for over 24,047 people in the State.

According to reports, the industrial projects were approved during the 29th meeting of the High-Level Clearance Authority (HLCA) held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

The HLCA committee approved the proposal of ReNew EFuels Private Limited (REFPL) to set up a Green Hydrogen (Capacity: 20 KTPA)&Green Ammonia Plant (Capacity: 100 KTPA) in Paradip, Jagatsinghpur district, against an investment of Rs 2000 crore which will generate employment opportunities for 2000 persons. The establishment of these plants will have a pragmatic environmental impact since they will create ammonia and hydrogen using renewable resources, which will cater to the demand for steel and fertiliser sector in Odisha.

The committee approved setting up of 60,000 MT Industrial Structure and 6,000 MT Steel plant equipment facilities to Tata Steel Limited (Growth Shop) against an investment of Rs 1000crore with employment opportunities for over 2451 people. This would give a significant boost to the Government of Odisha’s “Vision 2030: Development of Downstream Units in Metal Sector,” which offers short, medium, and long-term interventions to accelerate the business ecosystem for metal sector downstream units.

The HLCA gave a nod to Adani Enterprises Limited to set up a 4.0 MTPA Alumina Refinery and 175 MW CPP Plant in Kashipur, Rayagada district, against an investment of Rs 41653 crore, which will generate employment opportunities for over 7750 people.

In addition, the panel gave a nod to set up a 2.5 MTPA steel plant and 370 MW CPP in Kalinga Nagar, Jajpur district, by Orissa Alloy Steel Pvt Ltd against an investment of Rs 8000crores creating employment opportunities for 5000people.

Sompuri Infrastructures Private Limitedgot the approval to set up a 24 MTPA Pellet plant &6 MTPA of Filter Cake at Dhamra, in Bhadrak district, at an investment of Rs 7811crore, which will generate employment opportunities for over 684people, a 30 MTPA Beneficiation plant at Deojhar, in Keonjhar district and a 30 MTPA Slurry Pipeline connecting its proposed 30 MTPA Beneficiation plant at Deojhar, in Keonjhar district to the proposed Pellet plant at Dhamra, in Bhadrak district against investments of Rs 4592.18 crore and Rs 3674 crore which will create employment opportunities for 250 and 600 persons respectively.

Approval was also given to Aarti Steels Limited for the expansion of the steel plant by setting up 3,20,833 TPA SMS, 3,00,000 TPA Special Steel Bars and Rods (auto-grade), 75,000 TPA Ferro Alloys, 2 MTPA Beneficiation, 1.2 MTPA pellet plant and 65 MW CPPatAthgarh, in Cuttack district at an investment of Rs 3000 crore, which will generate employment for over 3587 people. This project will facilitate the availability of raw materials to Auto component manufacturers.

The committee approved the proposal of ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Limited for setting up a 6 MTPA Beneficiation Plant at Village Dalki and a 12 MTPA Slurry Pipeline from the proposed Beneficiation plant at Dalki to Dabuna Slurry pumping station unit in Dalki, Keonjhar district against an investment of Rs 1490 crore generating employment opportunities for 600persons.

Rungta Metals Private Limited (RMPL) got the approval for setting up of 0.5 MTPA Integrated Steel Plant creating employment potential for 1125 persons against an investment of INR 1400 crore in Rairangpur in the district of Mayurbhanj.

One of the government’s key focus areas has been on employment-intensive sectors such as metal and metal downstream; the state is considered India’s mineral hub, with reserves of 92 per cent chromite, 92 per cent nickel, 52 per cent bauxite, 44 per cent manganese, 33 per cent iron ore, and 24 per cent coal. Odisha produces over half of the country’s iron ore, making it an attractive site for establishing steel plants. These sectors provide a wide range of prospects in a single package. Given the vast trained workforce in this sector, such industries contribute significantly to the state’s employment.