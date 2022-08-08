CM Naveen Patnaik to visit Mayurbhanj on August 12

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is scheduled to visit Mayurbhanj on August 12. He will inaugurate two major irrigation projects in the district.

Subarnarekha irrigation project will be inaugurated at Rasagobindapur and Deo irrigation project will be inaugurated at Karia.

He will first participate in the program being conducted at Tikapada, Rasagobindapur, following which he will go to Hatiyabadi, Karia for the second project. Mayurbhanj administration has started the preparation in full swing to welcome the chief minister, party ministers and workers are eager as well.

The chief minister of Odisha will be visiting Mayurbhanj district after almost three years.