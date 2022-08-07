Odisha Government Raises DCA Of Home Guards From Rs 9,000 To Rs 12,480

Odisha Government Raises DCA Of Home Guards From Rs 9,000 To Rs 12,480

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has decided to raise the Duty Call Up (DCA) of Home Guards from Rs. 9,000 to Rs. 12,480, said reliable sources.

The raise has been decided and approved by the Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik.

The above decision was taken in a meeting held under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra.

Earlier the Home Guards used to get an allowance of Rs 9,000. Naveen Patnaik approved the hike of Rs 416 per day towards duty call allowance.

Hence now they will be drawing a DCA of Rs. 12,480.

There will be a hike of 38 per cent provided by Odisha government in the Duty Call Allowance (DCA) of the home guards.