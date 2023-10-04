Odisha Agriculture Secretary Arabinda Padhee tests positive for Scrub Typhus

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Agriculture Secretary Arabinda Kumar Padhee has tested positive for Scrub Typhus, said reports on Wednesday.

It is worth mentioning that, since he was experiencing symptoms similar to the disease, he decided to get himself tested. His blood sample was sent for a Scrub Typhus test to Capital Hospital and the report was positive.

According to reports, Arabinda Padhee as tested positive for Scrub Typhus and he is presently being treated at his house and his health condition is said to stable now.

The increasing cases of Scrub Typhus in Sundargarh, continue to cause panic among the local people. As per the latest update from reliable reports, four more people have tested positive for Scrub Typhus in 24 hours.

This has taken the total number of Scrub typhus cases in Sundargarh to 308. Till today, one person in Sundargarh has lost their life while another person continues to receive critical care in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), as per the information given by the district health department.

Earlier, Scrub typhus claimed one more life in Bargarh on Sunday. This took the death toll in Bargarh to 7. Amid rise in scrub typhus cases in the state, the 4-member central team visited Bargarh district and took stock of the situation. They also discussed the cause and the diagnosis of scrub typhus with the district health department.

Various measures are being taken to bring the situation under control. Massive awareness drives have been launched to sensitise people about the disease and how it can be kept at bay, according to the Sundargarh CDMO. The CDMO has also advised people not to panic and to seek medical advice immediately if symptoms are seen in anyone.

It is to be noted that, scrub typhus infection spreads through bites of infected chiggers (larval mites). The common symptoms of the disease include fever and a black inflamed mark on the skin called ‘eschar’. People who frequently visit farmland or forests are highly vulnerable to the infection.

