Odisha +2 admission: Form fill up process begins from today

Bhubaneswar: The form fill up process for admission to +2 colleges in Odisha for science, commerce, arts and vocational courses begin from today. The form fill up process begins for five lakh seats which will be held in more than 2000 higher secondary schools of Odisha.

The students can apply at the official website of Student Academic Management System (SAMS)

Reportedly, the form fill up process will take place till September 5. The first phase of merit list will be released on September 13 followed by the admission process from September 14 till September 21.

The second phase of merit list will be released on September 27 followed by the admission process from September 29 till October 1. The spot enrollment list will be released on October 4.

A toll free number, 1800 345 6770, has been issued for the convenience of students.

This year the highest matriculation pass rate stands at 97.89 % due to which around 54,900 seats have been increased. As many as 38,000 seats have been increased for arts stream, 25,000 seats for science and 3900 seats for commerce stream.