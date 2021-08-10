Odisha Plus II admissions process to begin from Aug 12, seats increased

Bhubaneswar: The admission process into Plus II courses in higher secondary schools will begin by August 12 this year and students can apply through their official website of SAMS Odisha, informed State School & Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash on Tuesday.

The Odisha government have also increased the seats for the Plus II course by 54,900 for 2021-22 academic session, informed Min Dash.

Around 40,000 seats were applied for the stream of arts, but 38,000 seats were approved. Similarly, 25,000 seats for science were applied, of which 13,000 were approved. In the commerce stream, 4000 seats were applied, of which 3,900 were approved, said Samir Dash.

The admission fees for self-finance and govt courses will not be hiked this year due to the prevailing second wave of Covid pandemic , added School & Mass Education minister Samir Dash.

After the enrollment, the classes will begin according to the UGC guidelines.