Differently abled brother, sister beg for mother’s last rites in Balasore

Balasore: A differently abled brother and his sister opted to ask for alms to perform the funeral rites of their mother, who died recently. The incident took place in Somnathpur village under Simulia Block of the district.

Ratnakara Jena’s wife Jemamani Devi passed away five days ago. She was the earning member of the family. The family is from the Sihani Pokhari Sahi of Somnathpur.

Reportedly, the brother and sister are begging from the village. Ratnakar’s wife Gemamaani died due to cancer. She was under treatment at the hospital who died 5 ago. After her death the entire family is now helpless.

Her husband is mentally challenged. Hence, their son and daughter were also born with disabilities. Their mother was suffering from cancer.

The family has spent all their money in the treatment of Jemamani. Hence, now they are left with nothing in the house. The family is struggling to arrange two times’ meals.

If anybody wants to help out this family here is the bank details:

STATE BANK OF INDIA

SHANTILATA JENA

A/C- 39203426076

Branch – Basudevpur

IFSC CODE- SBIN0002014

Phone Pay – 8093212872