Noted Odisha Journalist Basudev Mohapatra dies, CM Naveen condoles

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s noted journalist and writer Basudev Mohapatra passed away at Capital Hospital on Monday. He was 55.

Mohapatra, who was suffering from ailments for some time, complained of severe chest pain this morning. Soon, he was rushed to Capital Hospital for treatment. However, he breathed his last while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Mohapatra was born in a village in Balugaon of Khordha district. He was a student of Godavarish Vidyapitha and completed his post-graduation in History from Berhampur University.

Later, he became a journalist and worked with a number of vernacular media channels at Editorial positions and wrote.

Apart from writing for some prestigious publications, Mohapatra had also carved a niche in environmental journalism.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan were among many others who condoled Mohapatra’s untimely demise.

ବିଶିଷ୍ଟ ସାମ୍ବାଦିକ ବାସୁଦେବ ମହାପାତ୍ରଙ୍କ ଦେହାନ୍ତରେ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଶ୍ରୀ @Naveen_Odisha ଶୋକ ପ୍ରକାଶ କରିଛନ୍ତି। ଓଡ଼ିଆ ସାମ୍ବାଦିକତା କ୍ଷେତ୍ରରେ ଏହାକୁ ଏକ ଅପୂରଣୀୟ କ୍ଷତି ଦର୍ଶାଇ ତାଙ୍କ ଅମର ଆତ୍ମାର ସଦଗତି କାମନା କରିବା ସହ ଶୋକସନ୍ତପ୍ତ ପରିବାରବର୍ଗଙ୍କ ପ୍ରତି ସମବେଦନା ଜଣାଇଛନ୍ତି। — CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) May 1, 2023

Naveen and Dharmendra also expressed their compassion for the bereaved family and prayed that the noble soul may rest in peace.

A pall of gloom descended on the journalist fraternity of the State following his untimely death. Mohapatra is survived by his wife Sujata, also a journalist, and son Guddu.