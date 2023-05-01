President Droupadi Murmu to visit Simlipal Tiger Reserve

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: President Droupadi Murmu will visit Simlipal Tiger Reserve in the Mayurbhanj district during his visit to Odisha, said sources.

Sources said that the President who will come on a three-day visit to Odisha between May 4 and May 6 will visit the Simlipal Tiger Reserve.

As per her schedule, Murmu will go to her native Uparbeda village under Kusumi block of the district by road after landing at the Badampahar helipad on May 4, 2023 and is likely to attend various programs at Rairangpur.

This is for the first time that Murmu will visit her village after assuming office as the President of India on July 25, 2022.

On May 5, Murmu will visit Similipal National Park amid tight security. On the following day, she is scheduled to attend the 12th Convocation of the Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University (MSCB University), formerly North Orissa University, at Baripada. She will then return to Delhi.

Students of 28 departments and more than 50 PhD students will get their degrees at the convocation. Besides, five eminent personalities will also be presented the honoris causa degrees by the University, which recently got an A grade from National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

It is to be noted here that the President had attended the second convocation of her alma mater Rama Devi Women’s University in Bhubaneswar on February 10.