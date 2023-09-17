Noted motivational speaker Gaur Gopal Das attends KIIT students’ ‘Kritarth’ Program

Noted motivational speaker Gaur Gopal Das today attended the 'Kritarth' program of the KIIT University in Bhubaneswar.

Gaur Gopal Das addressed the students and staff of the university on the second and final day of the 7th ‘Kritarth’ program.

While addressing the packed and enthusiastic audience, the motivational speaker talked about intricate subjects and left a profound impact on students with his sense of humour.

Founder of KIIT (Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology) & KISS (Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences) Achyuta Samanta was also present and thanked Gaur Gopal Das for enlightening the audience. He also felicitated the motivational speaker.

Samanta had attended the inaugural ceremony of the program of the students of KIIT, inspired by the philosophy of AOG (Art Of Giving).

