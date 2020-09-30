Puri: COVID guidelines to be strictly followed inside the temple premises. Consumption of tobacco products and pan will not be allowed inside the temple.

This was decided in a sensitisation meeting held by Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) with the Jagnnath Temple police yesterday.

The key elements of the meeting included the thermal screening of devotees and servitors at the four temple gates, proper use of mask and sanitisation. It was also decided that none will enter the temple with tobacco products in the mouth.

Anyone found spitting inside the temple premises will be charged.

Over 400 people working at Puri’s Jagannath Temple have tested COVID-19 positive till now.