Narasingha Mishra not to contest in 2024 elections

Bhubaneswar: Senior Congress leader Narasingha Mishra has decided not to contest in the elections in 2024, said reliable reports in this regard.

According to available reports, the Congress leader further said that he wishes to field his youngest son in upcoming Assembly elections. He added that his son had contested for the Lok Sabha Polls and is now wanting to contest in the Assembly polls.

He further informed that the Party is searching for the candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Further details awaited in this matter.