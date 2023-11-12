Murder of temple priest in Koraput: Police arrest 7 including 2 women

Koraput: In a major breakthrough, Koraput police today cracked the mystery behind the murder of the priest at Budhi Thakurani Temple by arresting seven people including two women.

The arrested persons have been identified as Mahendra Panigrahi (25), Ashok Ray (35), Rama Gouda (21), Kishan Bag (20), Niraj Benia (21), Saraswati Jani (20) and Pratap Takri (24).

Informing the media persons about the crackdown, Koraput sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Srabani Nayak said that police started an investigation after finding Ramesh Chandra Tripathy (73), the temple priest, dead in his house near Budhi Thakurani temple here on November 8.

In course of investigation, cops got suspicion on the women who were working as helps in Tripathy’s house and interrogated them as they did not come for duty after his death.

During their questioning, both the women confessed to murdering the priest (Tripathy) with the help of their accomplices with the aim to loot him. Based on their inputs, police arrested the other five accused persons.

The SDPO said that the accused persons had entered Tripathy’s house to loot his belongings. However, after he woke up and shouted for help, they killed him to avoid being identified and caught.

Later, his post-mortem report revealed that Tripathy died due to suffocation.

Also Read: 5 Parked Buses Gutted In Fire In Bhubaneswar