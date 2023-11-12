5 parked buses gutted in fire in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: In an unfortunate incident, at least five buses, parked in a garage, were reportedly gutted in fire at Tamando area of Bhubaneswar this afternoon.

Under what circumstances the fire broke out was not known immediately, but the intensity of the fire was so much that the five buses were gutted and the smoke engulfed the area.

Sources said that the vehicles were parked in the garage for some maintenance or repair work. However, the buses were turned into ashes due to an inferno.

Soon, the Tamando Police along with the fire services reached the spot after getting information and doused the fire completely. However, by that time the buses had turned into ashes.

Meanwhile, police are interrogating the employees of the garage to ascertain the cause of the fire.