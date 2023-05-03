Murder in Bhubaneswar, police initiates probe!

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking case, a man has allegedly been murdered in Bhubaneswar, the capital city of Odisha on Wednesday.

Reports say that, a man has allegedly been beaten to death at Bahadalpur under Khandagiri police limits in Bhubaneswar The friend of the deceased has been detained by the Khandagiri police. He is said to be the main accused in the case.

From preliminary investigation, the police sources have revealed that bothe the friends were drunk when the incident took place. There was and argument between them and allegedly in a fit of rage, the man was beaten to death by is friend.

The deceased has been identified as Ashok Sethi. He was a resident of Bahadalpur area under Khandagiri police limits. The accused friend has been identified as Jagannathe Dhibar, a resident of the same area.

The Khandagiri police has reached the spot and is investigating into the matter. The body has been seized by the police and sent for postmortem to Capital Hospital.

Earlier on April 18, 2023, in a shocking case as many as three persons of a family were murdered in Bargarh district of Odisha.

According to reports, the mutilated bodies of a man and his two wives was found from their house in Akhiphuta village under Bheden police limits of Bargarh.

It is reported that the deceased person has been identified as Tankdar Sahu and his two wives Madhavi and Dur. They were killed inside the house.

Till filing of the report, the Bheden police had reached the spot and was investigating into the matter a detailed report was awaited.