Balangir: In a disgraceful incident, a woman eloped with her boyfriend leaving behind her 4-month-old breastfeeding infant, 2 year-old daughter and husband. The incident recently took place in Khaprakhol area in Balangir district of Odisha.

As per reports, a few days back a 32 year old woman of Khaprakhol area in the district eloped with her boyfriend, who is 10 year younger to her. Finding no other way her husband, a daily wage labourer, lodged a missing report in the police station in this regard.

Also read: College director caught having sex with girlfriend in front of wife in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj dist: Watch

Police traced out the couple after 12 days of the incident. However, after knowing about the love affair of the woman, her husband denied to accept her.

Accordingly, a meeting was held in the village and the woman and her lover got married at a temple in presence of Police. The two kids are being brought up by the husband of the woman, their biological father.