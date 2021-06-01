Mayurbhanj: The director of a College in Rairangpur area of Mayurbhanj district in Odisha was arrested along with his girlfriend and forwarded to Court for attempting to kill his wife. He was allegedly having sex with his girlfriend in front of his wife. He was allegedly bringing girls to his house and having sex with them and when his wife was protesting he was intimidating her. The incident took place in Dubulabeda village under Rairangpur Police limits in Mayurbhanj district.

The accused has been identified as Umakanta Mahanata, the director of renowned Residential College ‘Techno World’ in Rairangpur area.

As per reports, the accused Umakanta Mahanta had married Pushpa Mahanta of Sanahatana Beda village in 2018. They led a happy married life for some month. After some months, Umakanta started torturing his wife physically and mentally. When his wife raised objection, he allegedly tied her hands and legs and beat her up.

Umakanta allegedly used to threaten his wife to kill and having sex with other women even at her house. Recently, a girl from Badakedam area fell in love with him whom first Umakanta kept in Keonjhar and later brought her to his house. He had kept the girl in the house and having sex with her. When his wife was protesting, Umakanta and his lover used to beat her up. However, the wife tried to bear with everything to keep prestige of the family intact.

On Monday, when Pushpa was cooking food in the kitchen, Umakanta and his lover girl allegedly attempted to kill her after pouring kerosene on her. However, as she screamed for help, the neighbours rushed to the house and rescued her while the accused and the lover girl locked them inside a room.

After getting information Police reached the spot and rescued the accused and his lover girl named Pujarani Sahu. The irate mob tried to beat the accused when the cops were taking him to the Police vehicle.

On the basis of a compliant by the victim Pushpa, Police arrested Umakanta Mahanta and Pujarani Sahu and forwarded them to the Court.