Missing minor boy found after 2 days in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar, watch

Bhubaneswar: A minor boy was found after two days in Bhubaneswar of Odisha. He had gone missing on Wednesday.

The boy had appeared for the Matric examination this year. As the result was scheduled to be announced on Thursday, ahead of that he probably had fled due to fear of securing less marks in the exam. However, after he was found today, all his family members are overjoyed.

As per reports, Sai Prasad Panda had fled from Bhubaneswar to Puri on his bicycle. He is the son of Arup Kumar Panda. This incident took place on Wednesday.

As he did not return home, his parents and siblings became extremely worried and sad. His father reportedly searched for him in the lanes and roads of Bhubaneswar from where he was missing. His mother had prayed Lord Jagannath for return of her child.

It has been learnt that Sai had gone to Puri on his bicycle. He visited Srimandira, the famous temple of Lord Jagannath in Puri.

During his return journey to Bhubaneswar, he was found crying near Badagada. A transgender named Puja reportedly found him crying on the road. He took the boy with him to his home and gave him some food. Later, he contacted his father and handed over the boy to his parents.