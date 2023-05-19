Odisha: Student who secured A1 Grade mark in Matric exam & 2 siblings die after drowning

Bhubaneswar: In two separate unfortunate incidents, three minors including a student who secured A1 Grade mark in Matric exam and two siblings died after drowning in ponds. The incidents were reported from Bhadrak and Koraput.

As per report, Chandan Mahapatra had secured 519 marks in the Matric exam, results of which were declared yesterday. He slipped into the deep water while he was taking bath in the pond at Srirampur village of Bhadrak district.

A pall of gloom descended on the village following the unfortunate death of the deceased student.

In the second such incident, one Jogesh (5) and his sister Santoshi (10) drowned in a pond at Pipilput village under Koraput district this morning. They died after falling into the pond while they were playing near the pond and their father, Jinu Garnayak, was working on the field.

Sources said that the revenue department had dug the pond. On being informed, a team of officials of the department reached the spot and investigated the incident.