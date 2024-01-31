Minor girl sexually assaulted in Ashram of Cuttack in Odisha

Cuttack: In a shocking incident of shame, a minor girl has been sexually assaulted in an Ashram of Cuttack district in Odisha on Wednesday. Allegation of misbehavior has been brought against a school going minor girl child.

A girl child living in an ashram in Cuttack has been accused of molesting her. On the 29th, the minor while returning from school was allegedly sexually assaulted. The baby girl has been admitted to SCB in a critical condition.

After receiving the complaint, the Cuttack Railway Police has started an investigation. However, the police could not get any preliminary information about the accused. It is worth mentioning here that, while the child’s mother has died, the father has been arrested in a case and is in jail.

The child was living in a short stay home with his brother. The GRP police station has accepted the complaint relating to the incident. A team of four members has been formed under the leadership of Railway DSP. The police are continuing the investigation after checking the CCTV footage.