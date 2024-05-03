Dreaded Maoist with Rs 1.50 lakh bounty held in Maha’s Gadchiroli

Gadchiroli (Maharashtra): The Maharashtra Police have arrested a notorious Maoist, who is accused of serious crimes like murder and carrying a reward of Rs 1.50 lakh for his capture, an official said here on Friday.

The Jan Militia man has been identified as Shankar Vanga Kudyam, 34, hailing from Bijapur in Chhattisgarh, and he was captured in a joint operation with the Telangana Police.

Kudyam was wanted in connection with the cases lodged against him after a fierce gun battle in the Modumadgu forests of Revanpalli region in the Maoist-infested district on March 19, said Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police Neelotpal.

Investigations revealed that Kudyam was involved in murder cases of 3 civilians in Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh, and four major police encounters including 3 in Chhattisgarh and one in Maharashtra.

Besides, he is accused of providing shelter, arms and ammunition, rations and other types of logistics support to the Maoist groups active in the region, forcing villagers to attend Maoist meetings, indulging in illegal gatherings to hatch conspiracies against the security forces, plus running propaganda for the outlaws.

With Kudyam’s arrest, the Gadchiroli Police have notched a huge success of nabbing 79 feared Red rebels, including women, with many carrying big and small cash rewards for their capture, since January 2022, said Neelotpal.