Minor girl killed, minor boy injured due to lightning strike in Odisha’s Rayagada

The minor girl student was returning home after attending tuition when the lightning struck her

Rayagada: In a tragic incident, a minor girl was killed while a minor boy got injured due to a lightning strike in the Rayagada district of Odisha on Wednesday. The incident took place near Gouduguma village under Kandhamaligan panchayat under the Chandili Police Station limit in the district.

As per reports, today the minor girl was returning home after attending tuition when she was killed due to a lightning strike.

Similarly, a minor boy was returning home after grazing goats when he was also struck by lightning.

Following the incident the locals rushed him to the Rayagada District Headquarters hospital. He has been admitted to the hospital in a critical condition.

It is to be noted that yesterday three persons including a woman were killed due to lightning strikes at different places under the Saranakula police station limits in Odisha’s Nayagarh district.

