Odisha Star couple marital discord: Counsel for Anubhav cross examined Barsha today

Cuttack: In the matter of the Anubhav-Barsha marital discord, both Anubhav Mohanty and Barsha Priyadarshini were present in the Family Court of Cuttack in Odisha on Wednesday. In the matter of the divorce petition filed by Anubhav Mohanty, today Barsha was cross examined by the counsel for Anubhav.

As per reports, during the cross examination the advocate asked her whether she still is acting in films or not, in which advertisement agencies she is working with these days. He also questioned about the role she is playing in the politics these days.

It is to be noted that as per the directive issued by the High Court, the hearing of this matter is going on speedily these days at the Family Court.

This matter will also be heard by the Court on Thursday and Friday. Reportedly, both the actors have said that they shall be present in the Court on these days.

It is to be noted that Odia film actor and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Anubhav Mohanty filed a divorce petition against actress wife Varsha Priyadarshini in a Delhi court in July 2020. Later, the matter was transferred to Cuttack. The marital discord between Anubhav and Varsha came to fore after a local court in Cuttack listed Varsha’s petition of domestic violence against her actor-turned-politician husband.