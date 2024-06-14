Odisha CM Majhi holds first review meeting with top officials at a high-level meeting

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi held his first review meeting with top government officials at a high-level meeting today.

Majhi held the meeting in the presence of deputy CMs KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida. Chief Secretary PK Jena, Development Commissioner Anu Garg, Finance Secretary Vishal Dev, Agriculture Secretary Arabinda Kumar Padhee, Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Secretary Suresh Kumar Vashishth and Principal Secretaries of various departments were part of the review meeting.

During the meeting, the Chief Secretary gave a presentation on the detailed information regarding the overall development, economic status and challenges of Odisha. “We gave a presentation on the current situation of Odisha during the meeting and two- three more such meetings will be held in the next three to four days,” the Chief Secretary said while speaking to the media persons after the meeting.

Meanwhile, taking to his X handle, the Odisha Chief Minister informed about the review meeting.