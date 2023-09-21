Mayurbhanj: Udala gets its 1st Amrit Sarovar-cum-Rural Amusement Park

Baripada: In a bid to enhance the quality of life and leisure opportunities for the locals, an Amrit Sarovar-cum-Rural Amusement Park has been opened by the government at Bhimtali Panchayat in Mayurbhanj’s Udala area on Thursday.

The inauguration ceremony was graced with the presence of the Collector & District Magistrate Vineet Bharadwaj, BDO of Udala Shrimati Devjani Bhuyan, and SDPO of Kaptipada Sarthak Ray.

The inaugural ceremony at Bhimtali Gram Panchayat Office was a memorable occasion, with cultural performances, local artistry, and a glimpse of the enriching experiences of the park, including boating, children’s play items selfie points, delectable food stalls, and scenic beauties.

Speaking to media persons on this occasion, Collector Bharadwaj said, “This ambitious project aimed at enhancing the quality of life and leisure opportunities for our community has come to fruition with the collective efforts of the Bhimtali Gram Panchayat and our dedicated administrative team.”

“Our rivers, our water bodies are the most important part of the entire water ecosystem and it is the responsibility of every citizen to make water a subject of cooperation and coordination. Overall, it is a peaceful place to spend leisure time and we hope this place will enhance public life in a better way,” said Bharadwaj.

“Success does not come from the efforts only, it is the subject of a collective approach. And we are happy to have such a nice place as Amrit Sarovar-cum-Rural Amusement Park for our citizens. Mayurbhanj is full of greeneries and greeneries around this park will also enhance the beauty of this place,” said BDO, Udala, Devjani Bhuyan.

Smt Bhuyan said, “In light of our relentless commitment to the welfare of our Block, we are profoundly pleased to have this Amusement Park in our locality. Such a nice work will truly inspire all those who have worked tirelessly to make this dream a reality.”

Notably, this Amrit Sarovar-cum-Rural Amusement Park is situated around two kilometers away from Udala town and is free for all citizens.

On this occasion, Udala Welfare Extension Officer, Manoj Satapathy, Udala Block Chairman Manjulata Biswal, Bhimtali Gram Panchayat, Sarpanch, Srimati Bijaya Murmu, Naib Sarpanch, Ranjit Panda, Mission Shakti women workers, and other officials were present during the inauguration session.

It is to be noted here that the Mission Amrit Sarovar is aimed at developing and rejuvenating 75 water bodies in each district of the country as a part of the celebration of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. Every Sarovar will have an area of one acre with a water holding capacity of about 10,000 cubic meters.