Kandhamal MP Achyuta Samanta hails Indian scientists during his first speech in new Parliament building

New Delhi: Kandhamal MP Achyuta Samanta today delivered his first speech in the new building of the Parliament.

During his speech, Samanta hailed the Indian scientists and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for the success of Chandrayaan-3 and other Achievements in the Space Sector.

“On 23rd August, all of us were glued to the screens and keeping updates of what was happening second by second. Whole of India watched it through groups live stream with finger crossed becoming a part of this majestic lunar mission by heart,” he said.

“And when it landed there was celebrations and joy all over. It was a victory of each of 140 crore Indians. Really, it was a day when we saw the best of the poetic and literally references of chaand relationship with space achievements, chaand pe ghar, chanda mama ke paas, chand dilaunga etc. etc. and so on,” he added.

“In this regard, Russia’s President acknowledged the impressive progressive made by Indian science and technology. South Africa President celebrated the moment as the significant achievement for the BRICS coalition, while Nepal’s Prime Minister termed it historic, the European space agency was thoroughly in praise and the Unites States praised the success for its inspirational and historical significance,” the MP said.

He further said that we acknowledge and celebrate the significant contribution of the Indian scientists who made this possible. It is their efforts and perseverance that paid off. They are the shining examples of knowledge, dedication and expertise.

“The exceptional analytical abilities of our scientists, their steadfast commitment to exploration and relentless drive to overcome challenges consistently place India at the forefront of the global scientific achievement. Their quest for excellence and curiosity not only solidify our global reputation, but also inspired others to dream big and contribute to the world’s knowledge,” the Kandhamal MP said adding that the involvement of large number of women scientists have contributed to the success of Chandrayaan-3 and India’s space program in general motivates aspiring women scientists like no one else.

While mentioning about the contribution of the Odia scientist, he said, “I am happy that several scientists from our state Odisha played a very significance role in ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 lunar exploration mission. Debasish Mohapatra, Sarat Kumar Das, Atal Krushna Khatua, K Nagaraju and so many Odias have contributed in this mission.”