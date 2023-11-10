Massive fire breaks out at electric vehicle showroom in Cuttack

Cuttack: A massive fire reportedly broke out at an electric scooters showroom in Odisha’s Cuttack City this evening. The electric vehicle showroom is situated on Canal Road of the Silver City.

While the exact reason behind the fire is yet to be known, it is suspected that a short-circuit might have caused the inferno. As the vehicles were of battery, the blaze spread suddenly and engulfed the entire showroom, said sources adding that the reason of the fire can be ascertained after an investigation.

On being informed, two teams of firefighters reached the spot immediately and doused the blaze completely. Though the amount of property lost due to the fire mishap is yet to be known, all the two-wheeler, which were there at the time of the fire mishap, were turned into ashes.

The fire accident occurred in the absence of the showroom, which was opened recently. However, one of his relatives claimed that at least 10 to 15 vehicles used to be there always.