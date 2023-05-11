Maoist killed during encounter in Kalahandi carried Rs 4 lakh reward

Advertisement

Kalahandi: One of the three dead Maoists has been identified as Lalit, age 34 yrs (area committee member) of village Gampur, District Bijapur of Chhattisgarh, informed police.

Lalit was an active and hardcore member of Rahul Area Committee of KKBN (Kalahandi Kandhamal-Boudh-Nayagarh) Division of Odisha State Committee.

Since his arrival from Chhattisgarh in Odisha, Lalit was found active in Rahul Area Committee since 2015. In the year 2021 he becomes LOS Commander and in-Charge of Action Committee.

The deceased Maoist was involved in heinous offences like setting fire in the construction camps at Laharhi (Urladani GP) under M.Rampur PS in the year 2020, Jhirpani under Belghar PS in the year 2020 under Kandhaml district.

He attacked a polling party in the year 2019 near Barahala village under Gochhapada PS of Kandhamal district and a civilian was killed. He was involved killing of one Hemanta Patra of village Gochhaguda and Bhawani Patra of village Bhadarangi in the year 2021.

Lalit also killed one Nila Majhi of village Kanasalu of Baliguda PS of Kandhamal district in the year 2022. He was carrying a cash reward of Rs. 4.00 lakh (Four Lakh only) on his head. Efforts are on to establish the identity of the other two dead Maoists.