Mancheswar businessman murder case: Court sentences accused to rigorous imprisonment for life

Bhubaneswar: The second Additional Sessions Judge here today convicted the accused person namely Md. Rahamtulla to undergo rigorous imprisonment (RI) for life and to pay a fine of Rs 50,000 in default to undergo for RI for 1 year for the offence U/s 302 IPC in connection to the murder case of a businessman in Mancheswar in 2017.

One Surya Prasad Pattnaik of Hanspal area in Bhubaneswar lodged an FIR on 22.05.2017 at about 12.15 AM stating therein that about 30 businessmen of Bihar and West Bengal were staying on rent in his house as well as in the house of Amulya Nayak and Arjuna Nayak of the same area.

One Md. Israil along with 5 others including one Balla were staying on rent in back side room of his house. It is alleged that on 21.05.2017 at about 10.30 PM while he was at home, he hearing an outcry of Md. Israil came out and saw trail of blood from the back side of his Veranda upto the room of Md. Israil. He saw that Balla was lying on the floor in a pool of blood and there was profuse bleeding from his neck. He was not able to speak anything.

It is stated in the FIR that Md. Israil and his nephew Md. Shehzad told him that one Rehmat of Kolkata, who was staying on rent in the house of Amulya Nayak with another businessman, namely, Chhotu, had brutally slit the neck of Balla by means of a sharp cutting weapon and fled away.