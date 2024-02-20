Loot in Bhubaneswar, mobile snatched from girl’s hand in front of ISKCON Mandir

Bhubaneswar: There was a loot in Bhubaneswar, a mobile was snatched from a girl’s hand in front of ISKCON Mandir, said reports on Monday.

Reports say that the miscreants came on a bike in front of ISKCON Temple in Bhubaneswar, and snatched away the mobile from the hand of a young woman.

This morning, while two young women were walking, two robbers came on a bike and snatched the mobile from the hands of the young women and fled. The scene of the loot in Bhubaneswar was captured on CCTV.

The police are investigating the incident following a complaint at the Na police station. After the loot, fled towards Jaydev Vihar. It is clear from the CCTV footage. The police are looking for the robbers based on the CCTV footage.

According to reports, the loot in Bhubaneswar has taken place from two marriage mandaps on February 10 that is the mandap in a posh hotel in Bhubaneswar and another in Badagada area. Two complaints have been lodged in Maitree Vihar and Badagada police station.

According to reports, cash and jewellery worth more than Rs. 4 lakh has been looted from the marriage venue in Badagada area. However from the mandap in a posh hotel in Bhubaneswar god, cash, gifts and mobile worth lakhs has been looted.

The photos during the loot has been captured on the CCTV installed in the hotel. The investigation by the police of Maitree Vihar and Badagada is underway.

The police is recording the statement of the guests present at the venue and the CCTV footage of the venues. Detailed reports awaited in this matter.