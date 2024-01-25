Man kills wife in Mayurbhanj of Odisha, probe underway

Daringbadi: A man allegedly killed his wife in an intoxicated state in Mayurbahnj district of Odisha said reliable reports in this regard on Thursday.

According to reports, the incident took place in B.Dabadi under Daringbadi police station limits. The body has been recovered from the Arivalli Jungle.

The reason of the death of the wife is yet to be ascertained. The Daringbadi police has reached the spot and is investigating into the matter. The husband has been detained in this matter and is being questioned.

Further detailed reports awaited in this matter.