Youth attempts to kill self at Khallikot railway station in Odisha’s Ganjam

Brahmapur: In a shocking incident, a youth attempted to kill himself at the Khallikot Railway station in Odisha’s Ganjam district, said reliable reports in this regard.

Reportedly, the youth jumped in front of an approaching train in an attempt to kill self in Ganjam. He was hit by the train and received severe injuries on his head. He was rescued by the RPF officials in a critical conditions and rushed to Khallikot Medical for immediate medical attention.

The youth who attempted to kill self in Ganjam has been identified as a resident from Jharkhand. However, the reason behind this attempt is not known yet. Detailed reports awaited.

