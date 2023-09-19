Man brandishes gun, vandalizes hotel over past enmity in Balangir, detained 

Balangir: A man reportedly created a panic at a hotel by brandishes a gun and vandalizing the hotel property in Odisha’s Balangir district on Tuesday.

One Raju Majhi reportedly threatened the staff of the hotel situated at Gaintala Chhaka of the district by brandishing the gun and vandalized some property of the hotel. He also said to have fired in air.

While the exact reason of Majhi creating the panic is yet to be known, it is suspected that it is a fall out of past enmity.

Raju Majhi was the driver of the owner of the hotel. Therefore, it is suspected that he might have some dispute with the owner.

After causing chaos in the hotel, Majhi also allegedly threatened the driver of the Bolero and said him to leave the vehicle and go away. However, on being informed, the local police reached the spot and managed to nab the accused.

Police also have started an investigation into the matter.