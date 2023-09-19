Cuttack: Group clash erupts over collection of donation for Ganesh Puja, 2 injured

Cuttack: At least two persons were critically injured following a group fight over collection of donation for Ganesh Puja in Bidanasi Nuasahi area of Cuttack City today.

The injured persons have been identified as Shyam Sundar Das and Bapina Jena.

According to reports, a heated argument erupted between two groups over collection of Ganesh Puja chanda (donation). However, it turned ugly after both the groups attacked each other physically.

The attackers allegedly used knives and beer bottles to stab each other which left Shyam Sundar Das and Bapina Jena injured.

Both of them have been admitted to SCB Medical College & Hospital for treatment. However, their conditions are stated to be critical.

Meanwhile, Bidanasi police started an investigation into the matter. They have detained at least two persons for their involvement in the crime. Further probe is underway.