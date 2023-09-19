Cuttack: Group clash erupts over collection of donation for Ganesh Puja, 2 injured

At least two persons were critically injured following a group fight over collection of donation for Ganesh Puja in Bidanasi Nuasahi area of Cuttack City today.

By Subadh Nayak 0
group clash erupts in cuttack

Cuttack: At least two persons were critically injured following a group fight over collection of donation for Ganesh Puja in Bidanasi Nuasahi area of Cuttack City today.

The injured persons have been identified as Shyam Sundar Das and Bapina Jena.

According to reports, a heated argument erupted between two groups over collection of Ganesh Puja chanda (donation). However, it turned ugly after both the groups attacked each other physically.

The attackers allegedly used knives and beer bottles to stab each other which left Shyam Sundar Das and Bapina Jena injured.

Both of them have been admitted to SCB Medical College & Hospital for treatment. However, their conditions are stated to be critical.

Meanwhile, Bidanasi police started an investigation into the matter. They have detained at least two persons for their involvement in the crime. Further probe is underway.

Also Read: 2 Killed, 4 Critical In Lightning Strikes In Ganjam District

You might also like

2 killed, 4 critical in lightning strikes in Ganjam district

Shocking! Owner with bike is in Ghasipura, traffic challan issued against him in…

Search at Sambad newspaper office: EOW has found these vital information so far

Fishing boat with 7-8 fishermen capsizes in Paradeep

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans