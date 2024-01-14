Makar Sankranti: Police to take action against those fly kites with Chinese Manja and plastic strings

Cuttack: Police have imposed a ban on the use of kites with Chinese ‘manja’ and plastic strings while celebrating the Makar Sankranti tomorrow and warned stringent action against those who would use such kites.

It is to be noted here that there is a tradition of flying kites on Makar Sankranti and people use different types of kites. Some people even use the kites with manja and plastic strings which pose thereat to especially commuters on roads and birds in the sky.

As there were several such incidents, the Commissionerate police has issued a guideline where in it banned the flying of kites with Chinese Manja and plastic strings while celebrating the festival.

Cuttack DCP Pinak Mishra said that people and the shopkeepers have been made aware of the restrictions. The awareness initiatives will continue even tomorrow and raids will be conducted at different places and strict actions would be taken against people who use the kites with Chinese Manja and plastic strings.

Also Read: Young Volunteers Win Hearts For Feeding Helpless Poor People For 500 Days In Keonjhar