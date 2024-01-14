Young volunteers win hearts for feeding helpless poor people for 500 days in Keonjhar

Keonjhar: A group of young volunteers of Keonjhar city have won hearts for their exemplary work of feeding the helpless poor people for the last 500 days. Regardless of the rains and colds, they are providing food to the hungry poor under their initiative, which they have named as Bhokila Petaku Aahara.

One Akash Raj first began the initiative to provide food to the hungry poor on September 2, 2022. He advised people not to throw away the leftover food at various weddings in the city and requested them to give the food to the poor.

However, during the non-wedding season, he asked the hotel owners in the city not to throw away the leftover food, and requested them to give the food to him so that he would distribute them among the poor people.

Impressed by Raj’s noble deeds, several other youths joined him gradually and helped him. Now, they not just provide food to the hungry, but also distribute them winter clothes, give medicines and even admit the poor and needy people at hospital and look after them, if required.

While their work has been appreciated by all and sundry, the members of the group have vowed to continue their work till they can.