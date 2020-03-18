Leopard Dies at Nandankanan Zoo in Odisha, was Sick since a Month

By KalingaTV Bureau
Bhubaneswar:  A 16 yr old male leopard ‘Suraj’ has reportedly died at Nandankanan Zoological Park yesterday at around 11 pm.

Sources say, the leopard was undergoing treatment for blood protozoan infection.

This is a tick-borne disease. The leopard was affected with it since the past one and half months.

‘Suraj’ was responding to the treatment with improvement in appetite.

But all of a sudden its condition started deteriorating  and it became sick.

It is said to have been affected with respiratory distress and internal bleeding, this lead to its death said zoo authorities.

