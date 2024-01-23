Largest diya of Rourkela finds place in Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records

Rourkela: The largest Diya in Rourkela that was lighted in Hanuman Vatika has found a place in the record books said reports in this regard on Friday. It was lit in the honour of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

The diya has found a place in the Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records, said reliable reports in this regards.

The diya was taken out for a tour on a truck along with a 12-feet high idol of Lord Ram hundreds of devotees welcomed it with flowers and Jai Sri Ram slogans. The diya was lit at around in Hanuman Vatika. More than 6,000 litres of ghee was used for the lamp.

There was recitation of Hanuman Chalisa was also done across the entire city.